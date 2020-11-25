Chuck Inglish Drops New Single "Driver" Featuring Ye Ali

The Cool Kids MC, Detroit rapper, Chuck Inglish, just dropped his first single since signing with Warner Chappell Music, "Driver" featuring Ye Ali, who released his last project, Ye & Chill, back in 2018. You might call this a comeback, since it's the first track we've heard from Inglish in three years, aside from the brief appearance he made on "Pots and Pans" Boldy James, which featured The Cool Kids and Shorty K. Evidently, it was worth the wait.

The beat itself gives off clear R&B and old school funk vibes — that, in combination with Inglish and Ali's smooth, modern flow made for the perfect recipe. Even some of the references peppered into the lyrics let listeners know what and who inspired this song.

Keep your eyes peeled in the upcoming months, because if this is any indication, we're in for a lot more surprises from Chuck Inglish — at least we hope so.



Quotable Lyrics:

I just seen Bruh Man at the Whitney Houston concert

On them triple gold spokes

Rollin’ slow like old folks

Dennis Edwards coke jaw

Candy Lincoln Towncar