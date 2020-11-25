mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chuck Inglish Drops New Single "Driver" Featuring Ye Ali

Ellie Spina
November 25, 2020 16:12
95 Views
00
0
LeightshiftLeightshift
Leightshift

Driver
Chuck Inglish & Ye Ali

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Chuck Inglish releases his first single since signing with Warner Chappell Music.


The Cool Kids MC, Detroit rapper, Chuck Inglish, just dropped his first single since signing with Warner Chappell Music, "Driver" featuring Ye Ali, who released his last project, Ye & Chill, back in 2018. You might call this a comeback, since it's the first track we've heard from Inglish in three years, aside from the brief appearance he made on "Pots and Pans" Boldy James, which featured The Cool Kids and Shorty K. Evidently, it was worth the wait.

The beat itself gives off clear R&B and old school funk vibes — that, in combination with Inglish and Ali's smooth, modern flow made for the perfect recipe. Even some of the references peppered into the lyrics let listeners know what and who inspired this song.

Keep your eyes peeled in the upcoming months, because if this is any indication, we're in for a lot more surprises from Chuck Inglish — at least we hope so.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just seen Bruh Man at the Whitney Houston concert
On them triple gold spokes
Rollin’ slow like old folks
Dennis Edwards coke jaw
Candy Lincoln Towncar

Chuck Inglish
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  95
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Chuck Inglish Ye Ali single new music driver rap
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chuck Inglish Drops New Single "Driver" Featuring Ye Ali
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject