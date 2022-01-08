It seems that Ari Fletcher has found herself in hot water once again. The popular social media personality often becomes a trending topic due to certain tweets or remarks, and this time, her comments about being a toxic person in relationships have caused a stir. "Like, pull your gun out and show me like, 'B*tch leave. I wish you would walk out the door,'" she said while on the Don't Call Me White Girl podcast.

She continued, “I’m going to just sit down because I got a son and I’m not trying to die – I got a son. So I’m only staying because I got a son and I don’t want you to shoot me.”

When the clip circulated she faced backlash, and we previously reported on Fletcher's response. She lashed out at those who shared their stories of domestic violence or having partners actually pull guns out on them, and as a result, The Neighborhood Talk shared that the controversy may have caused Fletcher to lose her Savage x Fenty partnership. This incident reads much like Draya Michele's experience after she was yanked from Savage x Fenty's roster for making jokes about Megan Thee Stallion being shot.

Christina Milian surfaced to join the conversation as she, too, denounced Fletcher's take.

"Those are very hurtful words. Trust.. I've been in an abusive relationship before and I promise you.. you do not want a gun pulled on or pointed at you," Milian wrote. "It's the scariest thing you can experience amongst the slew of a million other crazy things you can experience in that type relationship. IYKYK. I'm sorry to the women who have experienced this or are in this. There IS a way out. Love to you."

