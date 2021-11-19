Former NFL running back Zac Stacy has reportedly turned himself in, following the recently circulating video of his brutal domestic attack on his ex-girlfriend while their infant son sat nearby, according to TMZ.

The unfortunate altercation occurred this past Saturday in Stacy's ex-girlfriend's Florida home, and today, police has provided an update on Stacy's legal development. Law enforcement claim that Stacy is now officially in police custody, as he was arrested after flying back into Florida from Tennessee.

According to TMZ, police claim that the former professional football running back flew in to Orlando from Nashville with "the intention of turning himself in" to law enforcement. After arriving, Stacy was apprehended and then taken into Orlando's police custody without further incident.

Previous reports indicated Stacy may have fled after the violent attack, as his ex-girlfriend claims the police were called immediately after the altercation, but the former NFL player was already long gone by the time authorities showed up. However, after being urged by law enforcement to turn himself in, it appears Stacy has cooperated with the issued warning.

Evan Habeeb/Getty Images

Following the altercation and the video's circulation, Stacy was hit with two felony charges. One for aggravated assault and the other for criminal mischief. If convicted, Stacy could be facing a prison sentence of nearly 15 years.

More updates surrounding Stacy's altercation and arrest are upcoming as this is a still developing story.

The graphic video calls for viewer discretion, and can be triggering to those especially sensitive to domestic violence:

[via]