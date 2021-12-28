Not long after she made waves with an unreleased rap track, Ari Fletcher has once again turned the internet upside down – this time, for her comments about some toxic behaviour she used to engage in with her romantic partners. Currently, she's dating Moneybagg Yo, and during a recent interview she opened up about what their life together is like.

While on the Don't Call Me White Girl podcast, Ari explained, "we don't have like, a toxic thing where we like... We like to talk about everything. Like, I'm mad, this is why I'm mad, and this is what needs to happen moving forward so this don't make me mad no more." The mother of one added, "we're like real adults – it's weird. I've never been like this before."





When the host responded, "I don't think I've ever had something that wasn't toxic before," also whispering "because I think I'm the toxic one," Fletcher replied, "me too," before diving back into her partnership with the "Scorpio" rapper.

"He make me feel like, how old is you? Like, grow the f*ck up. Yeah, he do that to me," she admitted, revealing that her boyfriend makes her question some of her more problematic and immature thought patterns.

The 26-year-old then shared some of the more toxic behaviours that she used to engage in, including throwing dramatic temper tantrums to make it seem like she was about to leave them in hopes to see the man in her life put up a fight for her to stay. One particularly controversial comment she made was, "Like, pull your gun out and show me like, ‘bitch leave. I wish you would walk out the door.’”

She continued, “I’m going to just sit down because I got a son and I’m not trying to die – I got a son. So I’m only staying because I got a son and I don’t want you to shoot me.”





After the podcast episode aired, Fletcher found herself facing some heat for her words. "Ari Fletcher been a clown so idk why it's such an uproar that she promotes toxic relationships," one Twitter user wrote. "This is the type [of] 'relationship goals' that y'all idolize in these rappers and their girlfriends/baby mamas until there's domestic violence involved."

The Chicago-born star didn't take long to hop on Instagram Live to explain her trending comments. "The podcast was amazing, I had a fun, beautiful time... Y'all, please go tune into the podcast – I'm so glad this got so much attention because my girl about to blow up! I mean that's what it's really all about like nobody cares about all the negative stuff. Let's stay focused on what this is really about."

"All of y'all with the [gun comments]. First of all, you probably don't even have a man, and two, if somebody wants their man to pull out a gun, that's what they want! Like nobody cares, joking or not, it's none of your business. Stop tryna do a thing, why the f*ck y'all victimize yourself?"

Fletcher also hopped onto Twitter to further defend herself. Check it out below, and let us know what you think about her opinion on casual gun use in the comments.





