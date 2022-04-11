The mystery of what happened between Christian Toby Obumseli and Courtney Tailor continues to captivate the world. As further details surrounding the stabbing become available to the public, the late man's brother, Jeffery Obumseli, has taken to social media to provide an update.

"As a family, we strongly disagree with the ignorant and repulsive tweets from my then-high school-aged brother that have recently surfaced," Jeffery's statement began, referring to 2012 posts from the late 27-year-old that say things like, "Can't believe #oomf thinks I talk to Black girls when I don't," and "Once again I'm tired of these Black girls in my government class!!"

Rick Polk/Getty Images

Christian's brother continued, "However, the tweets do not diminish our demand for a thorough investigation into Toby's murder or negate the necessity for justice."

"It's been a week since my brother was brutally and senselessly killed," Jeffery reminded readers. "Courtney [Tailor] Clenney's callous actions have not been met with an ounce of remorse. We've seen videos of Courtney kissing her dogs while covered in what we believe to be my brother's blood and casually getting drinks at a hotel bar days later while my brother lays in the morgue."

According to his statement, Jeffery believes that "Courtney is being treated differently because of her privilege as a white woman."





"Within 24 hours following Toby's death, the detective on the case prematurely concluded this was not a crime of violence, but the information provided is deficient and the lack of transparency strongly suggests foul play is involved."

Christian's family statement goes on to mention that Tailor has reportedly "[acknowledged] that Toby did not have a weapon," and "has no injuries to support her story of imminent danger."

"Additionally, Courtney still has yet to explain exactly what happened leading up to Toby's murder," Jeffery added. "We have every reason to believe that his death was the result of unwarranted and unprovoked violence. We want to see that justice is served."





In conclusion, the Obumseli family has asked for support and community as they prepare for the "long legal battle ahead of [them] to ensure justice is served."

Read the entire post below, and check out our report on what Courtney Tailor's attorney had to say in her defence over the weekend here.



