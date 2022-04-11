Christian Obumseli
- CrimeCourtney Clenney, OnlyFans Model Charged With BF's Murder, Denied BondA judge denied bond for Courtney Clenney, the OnlyFans model charged with second-degree murder for the death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli.By Aron A.
- LifeCourtney Tailor Charged With Murdering Her Boyfriend, Family Says She Deserves LifeThe Obumseli family said their faith in the justice system has been restored amid Courtney's arrest.By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeCourtney Tailor Confronted In Miami Bar After Allegedly Stabbing Her Boyfriend To Death: WatchCourtney Tailor was publicly blasted after attempting to live a "regular life" despite reportedly killing her boyfriend days prior.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureChristian Obumseli's Brother Speaks On Courtney Tailor: "She Has No Injuries To Support Her Story"After being questioned by police, Tailor was place on a psychiatric hold for threatening suicide.By Hayley Hynes