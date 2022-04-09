Earlier this week, 25-year-old Courtney Tailor made waves after a video of her covered in blood surfaced online, following the death of her boyfriend, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli. While the OnlyFans and Instagram model was not charged with anything after she was questioned, TMZ reports that she's been faced with harassment when spotted out and about.

Most recently, a video of someone filming a woman believed to be Tailor in a hotel lobby has emerged online, with the stranger saying she "will NOT stop recording," arguing that Tailor has "no business being there" as her partner was killed days before.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

The model's attorney, Frank Prieto has confirmed that it was his client being filmed, and he defended her being out in public shortly after being faced with such a terrifying tragedy by explaining that she was with her father, who wanted to have a low-key drink in private.

"It is unfortunate that a member of the public, knowing absolutely nothing about circumstances and events surrounding the death Mr. Obumseli, would take the opportunity to harass the Clenney family during a time that they are trying to be supportive for Courtney," he said.

Prieto also revealed that he believes Courtney is the victim of "physical, emotional, and mental abuse at the hands of Mr. Obumseli" before suggesting that the possibility she was a "victim of human trafficking" is also in the air, although he failed to further elaborate.





The attorney is adamant that Tailor was fighting for her life during the domestic disturbance. "At the time of the incident, Mr. Obumseli was committing a forcible felony. He had gained access to Courtney’s apartment without permission on several occasions in the days leading up to this incident," he told the publication.

"Courtney acted in self-defence; the investigation by both the City of Miami Police Department and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office will conclude such. With that said, we would ask for the public’s understanding about observing the family’s privacy at this time."





Attorney Lee Merritt, who is working with Christian's family, has been contacted by TMZ for comment, but did not reply in time for publication. Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on Courtney Tailor's investigation.

[Via]