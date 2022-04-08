New details are coming to light regarding the fatal stabbing of 27-year-old, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli. After cops responded to a domestic violence incident between Obumseli and his girlfriend, Only Fans model and former G-Eazy video vixen, Courtney Clenney, in a Miami high-rise apartment building, the 27-year-old was rushed to the hospital with an apparent knife wound, where he was pronounced dead.

A video, obtained by TMZ, reveals a woman sitting on the ground of the apartment building, wearing sweatpants and a bra, covered in blood as she talks to the police. While cops have not released the name of the woman, an attorney working with Obumseli's family, Lee Merritt, revealed that it's Christian's girlfriend, Courtney (who goes by Courtney Tailor online), and given the blonde hair and outfit, it seems to be the case.





Clenney is a prominent feature on Obumseli's Instagram profile, and people who knew him claimed the two lived together in the apartment building. The outfit seen in the video is almost identical to what Clenney was wearing earlier that same day in her Instagram Live.





Cops say Obumseli and his girlfriend were involved in a physical confrontation that led to the stabbing. While Clenney was reportedly detained, she has not been formally charged, she was only to the police department for questioning. She was then placed on a psychiatric hold after threatening to kill herself.

Check out the video of the explicit footage below. With this video now circulating, more information on Clenney has been uncovered by social media users, with a clip of the IG influencer on a recent podcast episode stating she only dates "rich Black guys" now making the rounds.





