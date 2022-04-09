Courtney Tailor
- Pop CultureCourtney Tailor Photographed For The First Time Since Being Charged With Christian Obumseli's MurderThe OnlyFans model was extradited from Hawaii back to Florida following her arrest.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeCourtney Tailor Charged With Murdering Her Boyfriend, Family Says She Deserves LifeThe Obumseli family said their faith in the justice system has been restored amid Courtney's arrest.By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeCourtney Tailor Confronted In Miami Bar After Allegedly Stabbing Her Boyfriend To Death: WatchCourtney Tailor was publicly blasted after attempting to live a "regular life" despite reportedly killing her boyfriend days prior.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureChristian Obumseli's Brother Speaks On Courtney Tailor: "She Has No Injuries To Support Her Story"After being questioned by police, Tailor was place on a psychiatric hold for threatening suicide.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCourtney Tailor's Defence Alleges She May Have Been A "Victim Of Human Trafficking" After Bloody Video Emerges"Courtney acted in self-defence," attorney Frank Prieto has claimed.By Hayley Hynes