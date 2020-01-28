Fifteen years together and Chrissy Lampkin is still hopelessly in love with rapper Jim Jones. The couple was the catalyst for Love & Hip Hop which, in turn, has become a global reality television phenomenon with multiple spin-off series. However, Jim and Chrissy decided to leave the show early on after filming became too much for Jim to handle.



David Livingston / Stringer / Getty Images

In a move that stunned fans, after seven years of living their lives away from cameras, Jim and Chrissy returned to Love & Hip Hop New York to not only share their intimate moments with viewers but to clean up some unfinished business. Their relationship has been the subject of scrutiny over the years as both Chrissy and Jim have proposed to one another, yet they've never walked down the aisle. They even had their own series Jim & Chrissy: Vow or Never, but somehow the exchange of "I dos" never occurred.

In early December 2019, Chrissy told the ladies of The Real that tying the knot isn't a priority for her anymore as she's in a good place with Jim. VH1 decided to spice things up on Monday by sharing a reaction clip that shows a present-day Chrissy watching herself propose to her man on the show back in 2011. In the clip, she planned to do a burlesque dance before popping the question but decided to scrap the sexy moves at the last minute.

"You know, I never watched this," Chrissy said. "Yo, you see his mother's face? My little hands were shaking." She also said that there were "so many guys" that "cursed me out about this scene." Apparently, their girlfriends bought them rings, as well, because their ladies decided not to wait on proposals.

"That was a lot," she said after watching the clip. "I felt the love. I felt the nerves. I saw his mother's behavior. Um, it as weird and I'm not in that space anymore. But that's okay, I still love him. The love is still there. The importance of marriage, I think I've put on the back burner because I think people need to be whole as individuals before they come together for a union." Check out her clip below.