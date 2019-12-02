While Omarion has made it very clear that he will never join reality television again after his short stint on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, other acts who've taken part in the series feel otherwise. Chrissy Lampkin was once on the New York version of the show seven years ago and the fiancee of Jim Jones has officially announced her return.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Chrissy was a guest on The Real to talk about her resurgence on the show, admitting that she hasn't been watching but has been keeping up from social media. “They said they wanted to get back to the essence of the show. They said ‘come on and help us bring back some sexy,’ but my drama kicked in before the sexy," she said when describing her reason to re-join the cast. Chrissy and Jim have yet to tie the knot after she purposed to him on the show. “To be honest, it’s not a priority anymore, our relationship is in a good place," she told the hosts.

Back in the day Chrissy and Kimbella had some issues and conflicts in the series but all that's now in the past. The new season of Love & Hip Hop: New York airs December 16th.