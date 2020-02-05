It looks like Ammika is not the petty type.
It's hard to think of anyone on this Earth that wouldn't show a photo of Rihanna wearing lingerie some love, but there are a few people that might come to mind—anyone who's dated or had a child with her ex, Chris Brown, for example. However, Ammika Harris, doesn't see it that way, as the model and mother of Chris Brown's son, Aeko Catori, gave a "like" to one of Rih's recent Instagram posts, in which the fashion mogul can be seen posing in some pieces from her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.
In the photo, Rih is decked out in lavender, rocking a Savage x Fenty bra, underwear, and knee socks from her, paired with a short bob wig of the same colour. While the post is a promo for Savage x Fenty, most of the users who "liked" it are likely just admiring Rihanna looking gorgeous, including Ammika. Despite her close relationship with Chris and the perpetual clues that the two are back together and even possibly headed toward the chapel soon, it's clear there's no bad blood between Ammika and Chris' famous ex. Chris himself seems to still have love for Rih, despite how publicly tumultuous their relationship was at one point. Last week, in a since-deleted post, Chris shared a video of himself from an old interview with the caption, "When someone asks, after all this time... why are u still in love WITH HER? My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME HAS NO RELEVANCE WHEN ITS UNCONDITIONAL ❤️." While he didn't specify who the mystery woman is, many fans speculated that he was referring to Rihanna. At that point, the news of Rihanna's breakup with billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, was still somewhat fresh, although she had already been linked to A$AP Rocky.