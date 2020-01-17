Rihanna has been romantically linked to Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel for nearly three years but according to US Magazine, the couple has called it quits. Rihanna and Hassan first sparked dating rumours in June 2017 but had been reported to have been seeing each other a few months before.

While the details on the reason for their possible break up are still on the low, it was only a few months ago that the "Higher" singer detailed how she was “of course” in love with her boyfriend. When asked if marriage was in sight for the duo, Rihanna said: “Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?”

Rihanna's relationship with Hassan did teach her that personal time is more important than ever. "I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, “I need to make time for this.” Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well," she said. "I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous “P,” which means personal days. This is a new thing."