Chris Brown's Breezy album continues to build buzz online as the June 24th release date nears closer and closer. Yesterday, he caught the world's attention with "Wheels Fall Off," on which he opens up about his innermost thoughts and emotions while maintaining his braggadocious stance about being an industry legend.

"If my heartbreak, no compensation for the damages / Never thought that I could feel so low / All that sh*t I did for n*ggas and they still so cold / And why that b*tch I really love won't accept my lovin'? / I'm grown and I still don't know (Oh)," the father of three sings.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

As he so often loves to do, Brown also hopped online to share his dance moves along with some other performers, rhythmically stepping along to what he revealed is a collab track with WizKid that sounds to be a future contender for song of the summer.





Earlier this week, the 33-year-old teased what looks like a tracklist on his Instagram page, and though no features were listed, we did see 23 song titles including "Sex Memories," "On Some New Shit," "Make Love," "Call Me Everyday," and "Need You Right Here."





If you think Chris Brown is a talented dancer, make sure to check out our Instagram Gallery of his cutest moments with his kids, who also appear to have picked up on some of his skills