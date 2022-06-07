Breezy Season is approaching.

With his tenth studio album and a highly anticipated co-headlining tour alongside Lil Baby both on the way in the coming weeks, Chris Brown is currently staring down an incredibly busy Summer '22. Last month, the talented multi-hyphenate revealed that his forthcoming studio effort will officially be titled Breezy, and with the formal album announcement, he also posted its eye-catching black-and-white cover album on Instagram and shared that it will arrive on June 24th.



Image via HNHH

Now, weeks ahead of the release of Breezy, CB has returned to Instagram to tease more information about his long-awaited tenth studio album. In a late-night post on June 6, the Grammy award-winning artist shared a picture of a long list of songs with the caption, "TRACK LIST."

It's not yet clear what some of the numbers and highlighting in the picture represent, but for now, take a look at the potential Breezy tracklist below.

As you can see from the screenshot of Chris Brown's Instagram post above, this tracklist is currently slated to be 23 tracks long, and it also appears that of his two recently released singles "Iffy" and "WE (Warm Embrace)," only the latter made the final cut of Breezy. No features are listed either, but given the rough state of the tracklist, it's likely too early to assume that Chris Brown's forthcoming album will not have guest contributions from other artists.

Chris Brown's tenth studio album is set to arrive later this month, so stay tuned to HNHH for more details.