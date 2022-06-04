Chris Brown is a man of many talents. From singing, rapping, and dancing onstage to putting together a fresh, fly fit for whatever plans his day might have in store, there’s not much the 33-year-old can’t do.

During his time off from the hustle and grind of the entertainment industry, the “Kiss Kiss” hitmaker is a devoted father to his three children – Royalty Brown (8), Aeko Catori Brown (2), and Lovely Symphani Brown, who was born earlier this year.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Much like the other important facets of his life, the R&B star loves to show off his family on Instagram, regularly capturing clips of Royalty rocking the mat during gymnastics practice or commenting on how similar he and his son look.

Check out some of the Virginia native’s sweetest social media moments with his children below.

As the oldest of Brown’s children, 8-year-old Royalty has had more time to develop a solid bond with her father than her siblings have, which is likely why hers is the face most frequently seen on his feed. Most recently, he made a surprise visit in order to celebrate her birthday, and not long before that, the young girl uploaded a photo to her own account of her superstar dad proudly supporting her at a dance competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CB Mania! (@cbmania_2)









In fact, the father of three seems to be particularly proud of RoRo for her moves, posting several clips of her grooving over the years – including one of her practicing the choreography for Drake’s early pandemic hit, “Toosie Slide.”









It’s clear who she got her skills from, and to top it off, she’s a skilled gymnast in training too.









As a father, it’s a top priority for Brown to make his kid’s dreams come true, which he did on Royalty’s birthday a few years ago when she put in a special request for a pet bird, who she later included in some of her IG dancing videos.









Aeko may only be two years old, but he’s already proved that he’s got the potential to be a great performer like Brown too.





For now, though, his responsibilities are limited to looking adorable, and being well-behaved for his mother, Diamond Brown, and her co-parent.









As the young boy grows older, he’s been able to enjoy more adventures with his dad, as you can see from these pictures snapped on their tropical trip.









Brown loves to point out how similar his children look to him, often referring to both Royalty and Aeko as his “twin” online.





And even if you tried to deny the resemblance, you simply can’t deny that the kids have a solid style influence in their fashionable dad, who often captures photos of their fits to proudly post.

















As for little Lovely Symphani, she hasn’t been introduced on the “With You” singer’s feed just yet, although she has been smiling on his Story every so often, and it’s likely only a matter of time before she gets the same spotlight as her siblings.







