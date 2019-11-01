You might wonder how Chris Brown is able to release projects with 30+ songs on it. That's probably because he's constantly locked into the studio, recording away. It's only been a few months since he dropped INDIGO but it looks like he has some sort of heat in the cut that he's readying to release. Not only that, but it looks like Breezy and one of the most promising new talents in R&B is set to arrive very soon. The singer hit his IG story to tease at an upcoming collab with Summer Walker. "Me and Summer Walker," he wrote. "Just saying. Sanging."

It seems like the song could very well be produced by London On Da Track. The producer took to Instagram to repost Chris Brown's post on his page. "What y'all think?" He said. London On Da Track served as the executive producer of her debut album, Over It. It's unsure if they already recorded it but given both Chris Brown post and London's response, it seems very likely.

Interestingly enough, this comes less than two weeks after London and Summer's brief break-up. Summer hit the 'Gram to announce that she was officially "over it." However, London On Da Track took note from Offset and surprised Summer on stage with a bunch of gifts. Perhaps London and Breezy's collaboration will reference the sitch.