It's hard to pin down Chris Brown. Throughout his career, he's proven that he can be romantically involved with one woman at a time. He's enjoyed time with Rihanna, Karrueche Tran, and other high-profile stars as he continues to look for "the one." Most recently, he's been pictured with a number of different models, including Indyamarie, Ammika Harris, and more. The singer is rumored to be expecting a baby with Harris, his ex-girlfriend, and a recent social exchange has fans guessing whether she's actually an ex or not. From the looks of things, she's very much still a part of CB's life.

Posting a photo of herself enjoying a slice of watermelon on the balcony with her hair tied up in a towel, Ammika garnered the interest of her alleged former fling, who left a flirtatious comment. "Dats all I'm eating too," he wrote with a devil emoji and another with hearts. Harris responded by practically begging Breezy to get off tour, lusting over him and just wishing they were together. "Come home already," she typed next to a sighing emoji.

The exchange has fans a little confused. Especially considering the fact that, just a few days ago, Breezy was literally in Rihanna's inbox lusting over her recent lingerie shots. He even edited a version of the photo with himself in the corner. So, who is it? Rihanna? Ammika? Somebody else? Maybe we'll never know.