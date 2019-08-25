The early reports on Chris Brown and Ammika Harris look to have been accurate. Back in May, it was speculated that Chris Brown and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Harris were having a child together when the singer tagged the letters "BM" in her comment feed. BM was later decoded as BABY MAMA by some not all of Chris Brown worshippers, many of whom remained unconvinced until this point in time where TMZ has seemingly confirmed the pregnancy after conferring with sources... unknown.

This would be Ammika's first child, whereas Chris Brown already has one of his own, 5-year old Royalty, with whom he shares joint custody with an old flame, Nia Guzman. As per TMZ's sources, Breezy and Ammika's first child will reportedly be a boy. Although the pair have a tumultuous history of stopping and starting their relationship, for all intents and purposes, they are currently not a romantic item. Yet, for once, Chris Brown and his ex are on very, very civil terms. Believe it or not, Brown has been supporting his baby mother-to-be, financially, and emotionally on some level. The little bean is due this Fall. Here's to hoping the next trimester goes off without a hitch for all those concerned.

