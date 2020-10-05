Chris Brown remains one of the biggest playboys in music.

While he has approached a semblance of normal in his love life, having a baby with Ammika Harris last year and appearing to want more of a long-term thing with her, he switched up and fell right in the arms of another model this weekend, seemingly starting things up with Gina V. Huynh.

According to multiple gossip outlets, the recording artist sparked reconciliation rumors with Ammika Harris after being spotted holding hands with a woman that looked remarkably like her. However, after a few days of speculation, it turns out that he was actually getting close to Gina V. Huynh, a fitness model based in Los Angeles, who reportedly also used to date Diddy.

The PDA was exhibited on the set of a music video with Young Thug, which should be out soon.

The tabloids are pointing out that Chris has a definite type, going for another Vietnamese-Black woman after spending the last few years with Ammika, whose parents are Thai.

Ammika Harris hinted at her split with Chris Brown earlier this year, which the singer echoed by unfollowing everybody on Instagram except for his daughter. It's unclear what happened that caused them to split up but, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ammika has been staying in Germany with their son Aeko, unable to make it to the United States because of the travel ban. It's possible that they couldn't get it to work with the physical distance between them.

Take a look at some pictures of Gina, Chris Brown's alleged new girlfriend below.