Because Chris Brown and Ammika Harris keep their relationship on the low, people are always trying to piece together what they have going on behind the scenes. The parents of little Aeko Catori Brown may occasionally send out suggestive messages to one another with heart emojis and such, but for the most part, they keep their romance private. That has caused rumors and gossip to run rampant on social media about the pair, yet still, they pay the attention no mind.

Breezy and Ammika were once again the subjects of gossip after she posted a simple text meme to her Instagram Story. "I'm at the 'don't talk to me unless you wanna wife me' stage," reads the post. It only took minutes before screenshots circulated online as people weighed in with their opinions.

Fueling the fire of the gossip was Brown's Instagram post that showed a picture of his hand and legs. In the caption, he added, "YOU GONE CRY ON MY BUS OR DA BUS !?" All of this comes just a month after the two were gushing over each other on IG, and with them both being hush-hush, they're keeping the truth close to the chest. Check it out below.