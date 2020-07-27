Chris Brown's been minding his business but the world still has a way of prying into his mind. With the rise of Verzuz battles, including several featuring prominent R&B stars, fans began to push for Chris Brown to go against Usher. It would be one for the books and fans were very enthusiastic about the idea. "What we not gone do is CAP," he wrote on his IG story before asserting his features alone can dominate any Verzuz.

Shortly after reminding the world of his catalog, it seems like he decided to cleanse his Instagram feed. The singer unfollowed everyone with the exception of his daughter, Royalty. Many began speculating that things have gone awry in his love life, specifically with Ammika Harris who he shares a child with. Ammika later wrote that she's "mfk tired" on her IG story which continued to fuel the rumors that there's trouble in paradise.

Perhaps it's a reach to claim that there are issues between Chris Brown and Ammika. Typically, artists usher in a "new era" of sorts when they clear their IG feed. Either by unfollowing the masses or simply clearing out their entire page itself. Given that he just announced his upcoming album Breezy just a few weeks back, there appears to be a reason to be hopeful that we'll be getting Chris Brown's 10th studio album in the near future.