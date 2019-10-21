Everybody knows that you want to go thrifting in rich neighborhoods. Generally, you'll get the best steals in these areas. You can find some hype designer goods, like Balenciaga, Gucci, Fendi, and more at insanely low prices. And it's all because the previous owners just got tired of them. Seriously... if you've never done this, you've got to give it a try. Alternatively, if you're trying to do some star-searching in Los Angeles while also getting some luxury shopping done on the low-low, Chris Brown has the answer for you.



Mychal Watts/Getty Images

Announcing his upcoming yard sale on social media, the singer told the world that details would soon be available regarding his unprecedented activity. Noting that the event will be going on for a total of three days, Breezy will be organizing a sale of the stuff he no longer wants or needs. "U might see an item (balenciaga, GUCCI, supreme, high end items) that usually will cost $2500 in stores but at my yard sale it will be $200."

In case you weren't already interested in picking up some steals for a fraction of the price, CB confirmed that the yard sale will be taking place at his crib. So, you already know that Breezy stans will be lining up for days ahead of time just to see what his lavish mansion looks like. Will you be keeping an eye on this?