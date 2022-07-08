Chris Brown & Anderson .Paak Channel "Inner Peace" On The Deluxe Cut Of "Breezy"

Chris Brown's Breezy didn't quite manage to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, though it did see the Virginia native return with 24 new songs (out of the over 200 that he reportedly recorded since his last project's arrival).

As his fans finish digesting his tenth studio album, Brown has delivered the deluxe cut with nine new songs, seven of which are solo while the other two boast features from Davido ("Nobody Has To Know") and Anderson .Paak on a lengthy but lovable title, "Inner Peace."

"Found out we got chemistry, f*ckin' your anatomy / Picked up like a magazine / And I'm on another page / You could be the Supremes / Or you could be Dan-80 Kane," the Silk Sonic member raps on the first verse.

For his part, Brown sings, "This the first time that I had some sleep, and it's the cousin of death / That make you my enemy, nightmares of the reaper comin' / Restin' on my pillow, so I keep that peace underneath / Baby, if we drink together, this might be too hard to see / Baby, let it go, I'm like Moses, I can part the sea."

Stream the full deluxe cut of Breezy here, and check out "Inner Peace" featuring Anderson .Paak on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Come get this inner peace (Sweet dreams)

She pay me no mind, I tell her don't overthink (Sweet dreams)

I pin her up on the wall, you more like my centrepiece (Sweet dreams)

She tried to kick me some knowledge like she was Dr. King (Oh-oh)

But then she fell asleep (Oh-oh), I guess she had a dream (Sweet dreams)