After a long hiatus from releasing music, Chris Brown's fans are happy to see the father of three make a bold return with his 23-track long, feature-heavy Breezy album.

The project arrived at midnight on Friday, and was preceded by singles like "Iffy," "WE (Warm Embrace)" – which the R&B star recruited Normani to sensually dance alongside him in the music video for – as well as "Call Me Every Day" featuring WizKid.

Though's it's received rave reviews thus far (especially from Tory Lanez, who appears on "Bad Then A Beach" and claims that Breezy is about to "f*ck the whole summer up"), the newly released first week sales projections from Brown's tenth studio album reveal that it's unlikely to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200.

The Virginia native is anticipated to move 60K - 70K copies in the coming days; due to a surge in Bad Bunny streams as well as new arrivals from Lil Durk (the Chicago native dropped off the deluxe cut of his 7220 project this weekend) and country artist Luke Combs, he'll likely come in the top 10, but we'll know for sure next week.

Last weekend we saw some interesting projections, not only from Drake's Honestly, Nevermind (210K - 230K), but also for Kevin Gates' highly anticipated Khaza album and Logic's return from retirement with Vinyl Days.

The latter two were neck and neck, though many have noticed that numbers have consistently dropped for even huge artists like these in recent years. For example, Breezy's last project, Indigo, moved 108K during its first week out back in 2019; much higher than what he's doing this time around.

