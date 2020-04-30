Chingy is coming clean about some previous claims made by Tiffany Haddish that the two of them hooked up years ago. Last year, the comedian got candid with Ellen about her celebrity sexual history, revealing that she once hooked up with the rapper back in the early 2000s. However, Chingy denied that anything ever happened, calling her a liar and claiming that she actually used to hook up with his brother, not him. Tiffany insisted that it definitely did happen, but he maintained that she was making it up.

Now, months after the initial fiasco, Chingy has come forward to admit that they did actually hook up once upon a time, but that he still doesn't remember it to this day because he was such a heavy drinker back then. During an interview on Fox Soul, Chingy explained everything.

"Imma keep it all the way authentic with you," he said. “So now I got to tell you what happened. I actually didn’t remember. I don’t remember it, still, to this day. So I had to call my brother who I know, knows everything. And so I asked him, because back then I used to drink and shit and I was like a bowling ball, I was knockin' ’em down. I’m talking about knockin' ’em down."

Mike Pont/Getty Images for AWXII



"So I call him," he continued, "and I was like, ‘Ay man, did that happen?’ He said, ‘Yeah that happened, I was with her friend. You had her. One night everybody was f*cked up. We was in my room, then you and her went to your room, then whoop de whoop.’ So it is what it is. It happened." Well there you have it: Tiffany was telling the truth all along. There's no doubt she'll be thrilled to find out she was proven right.

[Via]