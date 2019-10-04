Tiffany Haddish was recently in the hot seat during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the Night School actress revealed that years ago in "the early 2000s" she once hooked up with rapper Chingy. "I don't even know if that counts anymore," she said in relation to Chingy being a celebrity. The "Right Thurr" rapper responded to the statement and claimed Tiffany was telling lies. "Now @tiffanyhaddish knows damn well that’s a lie an since she lied I’m a tell the truth she use to hook up with my brother not me but she liked me," he said.



David Livingston/Getty Images

Well, Tiffany has come through with a full-on explanation of the night proving that Chingy may be the real liar. The Girls Trip actress provided details on the hotel they hooked up at and even the brand of jeans she was wearing. “Really Chingy stop I hooked up with you once like two months after we met,” Tiffany wrote on Instagram. “Granted the sex was not good cuz you was 'sleepy.' I was definitely in your bed at that hotel on San Vicente and Sunset. S**t, you pulled down my Sergio Valentes."

Tiffany then admitted to hooking up with Chingy's brother since the rapper had hooked up with her home girl.

“Haddish never lies on her pussy," she added. "Boy I been talking about hooking up with you for years, why are you just now denying it? We had a lot of fun back in the day and only had sex once, don't make me start calling out all the skeletons.”