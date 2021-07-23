Childish Major Fills The Release Day Void With An Incredible New Project

Announcing your project's release date weeks in advance and then finding out days before it drops that an artist as huge as Kanye West has commandeered your release date must be a difficult pill to swallow. That exact situation happened to Childish Major earlier this week when Kanye emerged from the mythical Donda sessions and announced that his tenth studio album would be releasing on July 23. Nevertheless, Childish Major took the news in stride and decided to make a light-hearted competition out of it.

After posting his fair share of memes to Instagram, Childish Major continued to remain confident in his latest body of work, and by the time midnight rolled around, his release date competitor's album was nowhere to be found. While many fans are understandably bummed out about DONDA being nowhere to be found, this is the perfect time to listen to Childish Major's Thank you, God. For it all.

Executive produced by Don Cannon, the seven-track project features quotable features from Yung Baby Tate and ScHoolboy Q, and it also finds the Dirt Road Diamond artist back in his element. Childish Major's versatile new offering also boasts impeccable production courtesy of Hollywood Cole and JetsonMade. Plus, with a lean runtime of under 20 minutes, you'll have plenty of time to run Thank you, God. For it all. back a couple of times, because after one listen, you'll definitely want to.

Tracklist:

1. Player's Prayer

2. Check (feat. Yung Baby Tate)

3. Money Power Respect

4. Down South

5. F Yah Job

6. Disrespectful (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

7. Thank you, God. For it all.