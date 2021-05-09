Childish Major Returns With "Disrespectful"

The last time the world heard a full project from Childish Major was 2019's Dirt Road Diamond. The 11-track effort included features from Ludacris, Buddy, and more. Since then, he's kept fans well-fed with a few loosies here and there. 2020 was a particularly strong year for Major, kicking off with the self-mixed and produced track "Dem Bow" and following up with "Shallow Dimes," "Wife You," and "Kick It" featuring Jace.

The Atlanta artist marks his musical return for the year with his latest offering "Disrespectful." The track serves as a sneak peek at what's to come from the Grammy-nominated multi-hyphenate later this summer. He's speculated to be working on a follow-up to Dirt Road Diamond and if "Disrespectful" is any indication of what's to come, it's shaping up to be a solid effort.

In other Childish Major news, he recently appeared alongside Timbaland in an IBM Superbowl commercial. Further in the realm of sports, he and Jace's track "Kick It" serves as the official song on the Madden NFL 21 soundtrack.

Alongside debuting the track, he unleashed

Quotable Lyrics

I remember n*ggas hating now I'm sh*tting on you boy

Walk up in your house and wipe the mud off on your floor

Disrespectful, you could never

Disrespectful, you could never