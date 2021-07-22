Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get "Thot Food" In Atlanta

Childish Major names his favorite places to get food in Atlanta.

Yesterday, Childish Major dropped by for the latest episode of Snack Review and he's back for the second part, answering all of our food-related questions and naming some of his all-time favorite restaurants in his hometown.

The "F Yah Job" rapper started off by naming some of his staple snacks while he was growing up, name-dropping Hot Cheetos, noodles, microwaved Honey Buns, and more. He also spoke about the best places to get food in his hometown of South Carolina, telling people that his mother makes the best grub in the entire state. As for where he resides right now in Atlanta, Major gave us some restaurants to try out.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"In Atlanta, Gio's Chicken [Amalfitano], it's an Italian spot. They got a pizza location and an Italian chicken location," he said, suggesting the half-chicken plate with two potatoes and juice, either spicy, olive-laced, or lemon.

He also had good things to say about 656 Sports Bar & Grille, drooling over the red beans and rice, sautéed spinach, and fried lobster tails. He's a fan of their turkey ribs, saying they fall off the bone. "They call it thot food," he joked.

Childish Major also suggested the lamb chops from Pasha Restaurant and Bar, advising people not to wear sweatpants there because they won't let you in.

Learn about where to get other "thot food" choices above via Childish Major, and watch the first part of his episode below.