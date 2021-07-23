Although this isn't the first time that fans have had to wait well past midnight on Friday for a new Kanye West album, the wait for DONDA feels excruciatingly long. Following the listening event in Atlanta on Thursday night, several thousands of fans were able to get an early preview of Kanye's tenth studio album, and all that the rest of the Hip-Hop community has been left with are hazy videos and warbly song snippets.

Thanks to one of those low-quality snippets, however, fans have recently discovered that Lil Durk makes an appearance on DONDA, which is extremely surprising for many because earlier this week, the Voice of the Heroes rapper expressed his regret for missing a jet and not making the cut for the album. According to Lil Durk, it was all just a white lie.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter late Thursday night, Lil Durk addressed the situation, and apparently, the Chicago rapper was just being mischievous when he made that comment about missing the jet. Joking about his misdirection, Lil Durk admits, "I lied I made ye jet lol."

With Durk's feature confirmed, he joins the ranks of Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, Jay-Z, Baby Keem, and Travis Scott, among several other artists, featured on DONDA, and now, the wait for Kanye West's tenth studio album continues.

Are you looking forward to hearing Lil Durk's verse on DONDA?