Childish Major Delivers "Dirt Road Diamond" Full-Length

Atlanta producer Childish Major has been steadily establishing himself as a formidable force with a long list of credits under his belt, but he's not just one to work behind the scenes. The artist has returned with another project titled Dirt Road Diamond, a follow-up to his 2017 EP WOO$AH. After working with artists like J. Cole, EarthGang, Future, J.I.D, 6LACK, and Juicy J, Childish Major has continues to embark on his own journey as an artist.

Dirt Road Diamond is a balance of a smooth R&B and hip hop type of vibe with features from Ludacris, Olu, Buddy, and Tish Hyman. When asked about his transition from working as a producer to stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist, Major said, "It happened kind of naturally. Producing wasn’t fulfilling enough as far as my passion went. I just started writing for myself and it became therapy." He added, "It became another level of creativity that I was enjoying. As far as making people see that, it was a little bit more difficult but we made it happen."

Tracklist

1. Necessary Pressure

2. To My Little Homies

3. Feelings Hurt

4. For You

5. Tenfold

6. No Sweat ft. Ludacris

7. Pull Up Game Crazy

8. Not Numb ft. Olu & Buddy

9. Bro

10. Dream Went Bad ft. Tish Hyman

11. Shine