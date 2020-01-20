Fredo Santana never had extreme mainstream success but as a leader in drill music, he played a major role in its proliferation across the world. The rapper's life was cut short two years ago today when he died from kidney failure. The game hasn't forgotten about him since his passing. His friends and family, in the rap game and out, have continued to carry on his legacy since his passing.

On the two year anniversary of his passing, Chief Keef, Fredo's cousin, took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of the two back when they were younger. Keeping the caption simple, Chief Keef wrote, "Better smiles than Hard times." DP Beats and Lil Reese both showed some love in the comment section of Chief Keef's post.

G Herbo also took to his Instagram Story where he showed love to the late rapper on his death anniversary. Sharing a photo of Fredo seated on a throne, writing "[Long live] Big Boss aka Trap God aka Real Savage CEO." Last year, G Herbo hit the 'Gram to raise awareness about people with PTSD, especially in a place like Chicago where death is prevalent in the Southside. This was partially inspired by Fredo Santana who explained months before his death that he was using drugs as a way to cope with his own PTSD.