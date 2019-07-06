G Herbo isn't one to dwell on insignificant details, but when it comes to matters of the heart, he's among the most earnest the hip-hop community has to offer. To mark the anniversary of Fredo Santana's passing (July 4th), G Herbo posted a portrait, along with a message containing the late rapper's very own words, albeit with a few alterations.

Back in 2017, when Fredo Santana didn't have the words to describe his worsening condition, he issued the above Tweet. G Herbo's alteration doesn't, in any way, alter Fredo's intentions (reaching out for help), but provide the context he was duly missing.

Whether a byproduct of gun violence or something within the institution of family, G Herbo has added his name the ongoing mission of educating people on PTSD - Post Traumatic Stress Disorder; the condition prompting Fredo to develop unhealthy coping mechanisms, an epileptic condition, as well as a myriad of complications leading up to his death (ruled a kidney failure by the coroner's office).

Fredo Santana is a beloved character, and person, within the hip-hop community. It's nice to see his former comrades make a constructive example out of his death, for the sake of bettering their communities. As Herbo so aptly demonstrated, you can make a person's death a teachable moment without chastising them in the process. Rest in Power Fredo Santana (July 4, 1990 – January 19, 2018).