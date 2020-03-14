It looks like Chief Keef had a run in with the law last night down in Mexico. On Saturday morning, footage surfaced online showing Sosa being put into handcuffs in what people are saying was down in Mexico, although the location hasn't been confirmed.

Unfortunately there’s no information as for what happened or if he’s still in custody, but it definitely looks to be the Glo Gang rapper who was put in handcuffs. DJ Akademiks shared the clip on his IG page Saturday morning, also reporting it happened in Mexico, but don't ask me what Sosa was doing south of the border during a national pandemic like now.

Check out the clip of Sosa getting handcuffed (below) and we’ll continue keep you posted once more info comes to light.

This report comes just a week after Sosa was featured on Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake album as a producer, and then again as an artist on Luv Vs The World 2 yesterday. Hear his song “Bean (Kobe)” with Uzi right here if you missed it.