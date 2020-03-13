mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Uzi Vert Brings Us Back To 2016 With "Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2"

Alexander Cole
March 13, 2020 08:47
4.1K Views
2811
33
CoverCover

Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2
Lil Uzi Vert

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
77% (35)
Rate
Audience Rating
26 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
7 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Uzi Vert is back with the deluxe version of "Eternal Atake" which also doubles as a follow up to "LUV vs The World."


Lil Uzi Vert shocked the world last week when he decided to drop his highly-anticipated project, Eternal Atake, seemingly out of nowhere. The album was an immediate success as every single streaming service was overloaded with eager fans who wanted to get a taste of an album they have been waiting over two years for. 

This past week, Uzi has been hyping up the release of the deluxe version of the album. However, the news took an unexpected twist as it was revealed that the deluxe version would be 14 tracks and is actually a sequel to his beloved mixtape. Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World. Uzi certainly shines on this album as he takes us back to 2016 with some more melodic vibes. Eternal Atake seemed to be more about bars but with these extra tracks, Uzi is more concerned with his melodies.

Check out the project below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Myron
2. Lotus
3. Bean (Kobe) ft. Chief Keef
4. Yessirskiii ft. 21 Savage
5. Wassup ft. Future
6. Strawberry Peels ft Young Thug & Gunna
7. I Can Show You
8. Moon Relate
9. Come This Way
10. Trap This Way (This Way)
11. No Auto ft. Lil Durk
12. Money Spread ft. Young Nudy
13. Got The Guap ft. Young Thug
14. Leaders ft. NAV

Lil Uzi Vert Mixtapes new music Music new album deluxe eternal atake deluxe Eternal Atake lil uzi vert vs the world 2
33 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Lil Uzi Vert Brings Us Back To 2016 With "Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2"
2811
33
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject