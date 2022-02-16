He's the son of not only one, but two famous parents, but that hasn't kept Chet Hanks out of trouble. As the child of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Chet has enjoyed his fair share of Hollywood perks. However, in recent years, he has developed a reputation that is less like his parents and more of a Rap star as Hanks continues to work on music in hopes of climbing the charts.

Yet, Hanks's career isn't the only reason he has made headlines; there was also the controversy involving his ex, as the former couple took the other to court with accusations of physical violence. There hasn't been much ruckus from Hanks's camp in recent months, but he surfaced in a new video he posted to YouTube where he speaks about the "toxic" side of fame.

"There's a lot of advantages but sometimes, it can be pretty weird," he said. "I got to do a lot of cool sh*t that a lot of people don't get the opportunity to do. I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I'm very blessed for that. I wouldn't change my situation." He also spoke about what it was like growing up as the son of two superstar actors.

"My experience was even more complicated because on top of fame already being toxic, I wasn't even famous. I was just the son of somebody famous so I hadn't even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition and that created a lot of contempt," Hanks added. "People would make up their minds about me before they even got the chance to know me and it was extremely hard to break down their walls."

These experiences, according to Hanks, made him develop a tough exterior. He revealed that he has given up the partying lifestyle and has made significant changes in his life in hopes of doing better for himself and his loved ones in the future. Check it out below.

