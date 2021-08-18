There is apparently another dynamic duo—of sorts—in Hip Hop. Chet Hanks has been stealing every opportunity presented to have viral moments, so it comes as no surprise that he has reportedly partnered with Soula Boy for his next venture. Soulja has developed a reputation as being the king of going viral as he has capitalized off of creating an online buzz throughout the entirety of his career.

Hanks has been involved in the entertainment industry all of his life, in one way or another, due to his parents being acclaimed actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. His brother, Colin Hanks, is an accomplished actor, as well.

On Tuesday (August 17), Soulja and Hanks shared a video where they made an announcement about the future of the celebrity spawn's career. "Chet Hanks, my new artist," said Soulja in the clip as he revealed that Hanks has a new label home. "We 'bout to make history." Hanks shared the same video to his Instagram and added in the caption, "JUST SIGNED TO #SODMGâ¼ï¸JUST WAIT TO SEE WHAT WE DO NEXT @souljaboy @sodmgrecordsllc U DIGG."

Last month, Soulja reportedly signed Skinnyfromthe9. Recently, Hanks made waves after releasing a video telling the public not to get vaccinated and returned later to double down on his sentiments after going viral. Check out his video with Soulja Boy below.