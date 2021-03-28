While previously the subject of intense scrutiny for accusations of cultural appropriation regarding his use of a Jamaican patois accent despite having no direct Caribbean lineage, Chet Hanks has generally become viewed as a source of comedy for social media users far and wide. His confident declaration of summer 2021 being a "White Boy Summer" is the latest of the actor's antics to earn him viral status. Continuing to hone in on the declaration, the 30-year-old has just laid out the rules and regulations for those hoping to participate in this summer's festivities.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

"Wow, wow, wow, woke up today internet gone mad, again, sheesh," remarks Chet, briefly reverting back to his controversial patois accent in an Instagram story post. He then gets straight into some cardinal rules of White Boy Summer, with reposts of the videos being viewed over a million times across social media channels.

The first rule Chet lays out pertains to banning plaid-patterned shirts. "Can't be looking like a picnic table out here boys," he poses. "Leave them sh*ts at home, the Vineyard Vines...just put on a black tee or a white tee, keep it simple," declares the champion crusader for this summer's White Boy takeover.

Next up on the list of banned items are Sperry Top-Siders. "That is not the kind of white boys we're talking about!" clarified Chet. "Get yourself some Vans, some Jordans, I'm not really a sneakerhead but, you know, feel it out," he suggested to those wondering how to join the club.

He then goes on to prohibit members of White Boy Summer from calling women "smoke shows." His final regulation for those hoping to join in on whatever antics White Boy Summer shall entail is tossing out anything salmon-colored in your wardrobe. "Burn it, burn that sh*t, don't ever wear that again," he urged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

He closes out the declaration by adding, "Bottom line is, it's time for us to evolve, okay, period. It's time for us to grow from a Pikachu to Raichu. Ya dig? Church."

At this point, only Chet knows whether or not he's being serious. Either way, let us know what you think of his latest video below.