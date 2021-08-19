He was happily celebrating his career moves but Chet Hanks is still facing off with his ex-girlfriend. It was just yesterday (August 17) when we reported that Hanks has signed with Soulja Boy's SODMG record label. The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson may be the child of two of Hollywood's elite actors, in addition to being the sibling of actor Colin Hanks, but Chet is hoping to be the next superstar rapper to top the charts.

His controversial moments have caused him to go viral including his use of Patois and denouncing the COVID-19 vaccine, but according to Radar Online, his ongoing tit-for-tat with hi ex Kiana Parker may land him in court after she sued him for $1 million.

Hanks and Parker have reportedly accused one another of abuse in their prior relationship and after a video of the pair arguing went viral, their ex-romance was being debated by the masses. Radar Online claims that Hanks was recently served with court documents after a process server tracked him down back on August 7 a little after midnight. Hanks was reportedly trying to enjoy himself at Houston's Bottled Blonde nightclub when he was reportedly approached by the process server after being tracked through his social media posts. He apparently gave away his location on his Instagram Story.

Parker has accused Hanks of being both verbally and physically abusive during their relationship. She claims they began dating sometime in 2019 and moved in with one another at the top of the quarantine in March 2020. Parker states in her lawsuit that Hanks called her a "ghetto Black b*tch" and has chased her with a knife, grabbed her by the arm before twisting it, and destroyed her phone. She alleges that whenever she did try to leave him he would "physically restrain her."

"Defendant Hanks became aggressive and hostile. As the Plaintiff was lying in bed, Defendant Hanks started verbally abusing and threatening her. He shoved her, threatening her with imminent bodily injury, while stating '[I] would not disrespect [him], [he] was in control, [he] would not allow what happened with his mom and dad’s relationship to happen to ours' and other things," the lawsuit reportedly reads.

Hanks claims Parker stole money from him but she reportedly denies the allegations.

Parker told RO, "I am glad that he must finally answer for his charges, this has been lingering for too long and I will continue to seek closure, healing, and justice. My life matters so I spoke up.” She was previously granted a temporary restraining order and is reportedly suing Hanks

for "assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress."

