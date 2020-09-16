Netflix's breakout star Jerry Harris's legal troubles continue to mount. Yesterday (September 14), we reported that 21-year-old Jerry Harris was being investigated by the FBI over accusations that he attempted to solicit a minor for sexual activities. A report by TMZ added that Harris was also being looked into for the possession of child pornography, and it's now being shared that the Cheer star has been hit with a lawsuit by two of his alleged victims, now aged 15. Both teen boys were 13-years-old at the time of their alleged abuse.

Cheer took home two Emmy awards as the docuseries put college students in the limelight, and since rising in popularity, Harris has rubbed elbows with the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres. According to CNN, Harris is being sued for "child sexual exploitation and abuse," and the lawsuit states that Harris "exploited his popularity and position of fame with young male cheer athletes" in the time "leading up to, during, and following the distribution of the 'Cheer' docuseries."

Jerry Harris is accused of engaging in sexual conversations with the minors, requesting sexually explicit photos, as well as sending "sexually explicit photos and videos of himself to Plaintiffs." The Cheer star is also accused of "soliciting sexual conduct with these boys" at cheer competitions. Harris worked as a coach and trainer for cheer-based companies.

Meanwhile, Harris has released a statement through his representative. "We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed."

