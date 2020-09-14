Jerry Harris
- TVNetflix Star Jerry Harris To Register As A Sex Offender Following Prison StintThe 22-year-old was sentenced to 12 years for sex crimes involving minors.ByHayley Hynes3.5K Views
- Crime"Cheer" Star Jerry Harris Sentenced To 12 Years In Child Pornography Case: ReportThe 22-year-old Netflix star recently agreed to a plea deal.ByErika Marie4.0K Views
- Pop CultureProsecutors Want Jerry Harris Jailed For 15 Years: ReportThe Netflix "Cheer" star has pleaded guilty to child pornography and traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.ByErika Marie5.1K Views
- TVJerry Harris Of "Cheer" Fame Pleads Guilty In Child Pornography CaseHarris could be hit with as much as a 50-year sentence on June 28th.ByHayley Hynes3.8K Views
- CrimeNetflix Star Jerry Harris Denied Bond In Child Porn CaseThe television personality will remain in custody until he stands trial. ByDre D.4.8K Views
- CrimeNetflix Star Jerry Harris Dubbed "Serial Sexual Predator" By ProsecutorsHe's admitted to sending photos from a number of people that he kew were minors.ByErika Marie4.9K Views
- Pop CultureNetflix Star Jerry Harris Arrested On Child Pornography ChargesThe "Cheer" star is due in federal court this afternoon.ByDre D.7.3K Views
- Pop Culture"Cheer" Star Jerry Harris Sued By Family For "Child Sexual Exploitation & Abuse"The lawsuit reportedly claims that the Netflix star not only solicited sexual contact from two teen boys but also sent sexually explicit photos.ByErika Marie3.7K Views
- Crime"Cheer" Star Jerry Harris Investigated By FBI For Soliciting Sex From Minors: ReportThe breakout star of Netflix's "Cheer" had his home overturned by the FBI today.ByErika Marie3.1K Views