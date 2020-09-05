Cyborg, played by Ray Fisher in the much-maligned Justice League, spoke about claims of abuse onset on his Twitter earlier this Summer. Fisher claimed that WB executives such as Walter Hamada (DC Movies chief), Geoff Johns, and even Justice League co-director Joss Whedon worked to belittle his character and hide their actions. Fisher also claimed Whedon was emotionally abusive on set.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. is striking back against Fisher, claiming that they did everything within reason to appease him. "While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal," reads the response from the studio. "Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third party investigator. This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator."



The statement also attempts to explain the situation with Hamada.



"Mr. Fisher recounted disagreements he’d had with the film’s creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg, and complained that his suggested script revisions were not adopted. Mr. Hamada explained that creative differences are a normal part of the production process, and that a film’s writer/director ultimately has to be in charge of these matters." Read the full statement here.

It appears as if the dispute has reached a head, and now we should be concerned if Fisher will be recast. How do you feel about the situation?