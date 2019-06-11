ChaseTheMoney Enlists Valee & Z-Money For "On The Way"

ChaseTheMoney's growing into one of the most sought after producers in hip-hop. While he's been putting in work for years, he's known for his work with Valee and Z Money the most. The producer recently linked up with the two Chicago rappers for his latest track, "On The Way." ChaseTheMoney delivers an eerie, spaced-out instrumental that perfectly fits Valee and Z Money's soft-spoken delivery on the track.

"On The Way" appears to serve as the first single from ChaseTheMoney's forthcoming project. Last month, ChaseTheMoney teased the potential tracklist to the forthcoming project which included "On The Way." Additionally, he revealed some major features on the project such as the highly-anticipated collaboration with Drake, J. Cole, and Young Nudy. Young Thug, Billie Eilish, Lil Pump, and Juice WRLD are among the names also listed on the tracklist.

Quotable Lyrics

Twenty-thousand, I had count that and it's not comin' up short

I got dope, it's exotic, might put that in my headrest

I'm askin' if he got lean, and he textin' me back "yes"

My new bitch is religious, and she textin' me, "I'm blessed"