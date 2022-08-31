All good things must come to an end, or so they say, but The Breakfast Club is pushing forward despite reports stating otherwise. We previously shared the news that Angela Yee would be exiting the famed radio show now that she is permanently moving on to her new venture, Way Up With Angela Yee. Fans were unsure of what was to come for The Breakfast Club now that one-third of its hosts is out, but Charlamagne is laying all rumors to rest in an interview with MadameNoire.

According to Charlamagne, his contract with the show isn't over until 2025, so for now, he's happily keeping his seat warm.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

“I’m not going away. Envy is not going away," he said. "Angela Yee can’t be replaced, but we are a club. So, that club has to expand and we’re going to bring in new members. So, if people are wondering, are there going to be new members in The Breakfast Club? Yes.” It seems that there have been ongoing conversations about adding more than one person to the mix.

“I don’t think it’s gonna be one person. It might be two.”

Elsewhere, he spoke about Wendy Williams and the concerning circumstances that have caused the longtime talk show host to fall under scrutiny. There have been troubling reports about Williams for years as she has battled addiction, recovery, her husband's infidelity, her bank accounts being frozen, and her show being canceled.

“I was more mad at Debmar-Mercury [television syndication company] for putting Wendy out there all the time knowing clearly something’s wrong,” Charlamagne stated. “I been watching her for the past four years. She fainted on live television but they just kept putting her out there [and] propping her up knowing she wasn’t at her best. And in my mind, if she would’ve gotten help three, four years ago, it might not have gotten to this point.”

Despite their past, Charlamagne has wished nothing but success and healing for his former friend.

[via]