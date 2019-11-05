Charlamagne Tha God wouldn't be where he is today if it wasn't for Wendy Williams. He's often credited the controversial talk show host for helping him launch his own career in radio. Unfortunately, the two had a falling out that was made even more public earlier this year. Although they've maintained their distance from one another, it looks like they are back together at last.

Wendy Williams hit the 'Gram to reveal that she and Charlamagne Tha God hashed things out and are back on good terms after feuding for nearly 10 years. Wendy shared a photo of herself (or her hair?) and Charlamagne Tha God, who was all smiles while announcing that they're cool with each other now. "He learned from the best. Loyalty is everything! My guy is doing his thing," she wrote on the picture.

Although they were at odds, Charlamagne Tha God previously suggested that it could've been Wendy's estranged husband, Kevin, who told her some false information about him. Wendy's messy divorce that occurred earlier today seemingly ended up bringing her and Charlamagne Tha God together. Following the news, Charlamagne revealed that he was once on a trip with Wendy Williams and her ex-husband when Kevin Hunter allegedly flew out his sidepiece, Sharina. However, Sharina was apparently trying to hook up with one of Charlamagne's friends and when Kevin found out, it apparently left a bad taste in his mouth.