The truth about what Wendy Williams has been going through in the last few years has been shrouded in mystery as the hosting giant has been plagued with rumors. There was the time she was in a Sober Living facility during the fallout of her marriage—a scandal that revealed her then-husband Kevin Hunter fathered a child with his mistress. More recently, there have been ongoing concerns regarding Williams's health; so much so that she was allegedly blocked from accessing her finances with Wells Fargo.

Then, her famed, long-running talk show began using guest hosts to keep things running in Williams's absence, but that recently came to a screeching halt. An announcement of the end of The Wendy Williams Show came and went, as did its final episode, and for Williams, it was an abrupt end of an era.

Williams and Charlamagne Tha God once worked together many years ago, and the ups and downs of their friendship have been well-documented. These day, the pair are on good terms, and while speaking with E! News's Daily Pop, he was asked whether or not he believed Williams could one day rise again.

"Can she make a comeback? I mean yeah, God willing," The Breakfast Club host said today (July 27). "Will she? I don't know. I would hate to see her go out this way, only because she's been so great for so long."

Moving forward, Sherri Shepherd will reportedly take over Williams's television time slot with her new talk show. During Williams's absence, Shepherd was one of several entertainers who stepped in as a guest host. Meanwhile, Wendy has surfaced on social media with updates, stating that she is doing just fine as she continues to battle against her bank. She also revealed that she was working on a new podcast.

