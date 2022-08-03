Charlamagne Tha God is one of the most well-known names in radio today, but The Breakfast Club host couldn't have gotten there without the help of Wendy Williams. During a recent interview with Extra, the South Carolina native gave the industry legend her flowers, admitting that he wasn't pleased with how the ending of her famous talk show played out.

"I didn't like the way [The Wendy Williams Show] ended because I don't want to see her go out like that," the 44-year-old explained. "I want to see her go out healthy and on her own terms."

Wendy Williams in 2019 -- Lars Niki/Getty Images

Charlamagne went on to compare the mother of one to an amazingly talented professional athlete who was "one of the greatest of all time, but [had] their career end in injury."

As you may recall, while Williams was on a medical hiatus from the controversial series, it was ultimately decided that it was time to bring the talk show to an end, with Sherri Shepherd being recruited to replace it with another title of her own this fall.

Ultimately, the 58-year-old didn't appear on the series finale amid her battle with Graves Disease and other ongoing health issues.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Extra, Tha God dished on his working relationship with Stephen Colbert, who executive produces his late-night show.

"He’s one of the best to ever do it," Charlamagne said of the famous funny man. "If you got one of the best to ever do it in the late-night space, executive producing your talk show, you’d be a fool not to just shut up and listen."

