Chanel West Coast made it big off her role on the recurring television program Ridiculousness, working alongside skateboarder Rob Dyrdek to deliver some of the funniest fail videos on television. She has also built a pretty strong reputation for herself as a rapper, attempting to truly break out as one of the most respected femcees in the game. She has a long way to go if she wants to be considered among the greats and a few years ago, she was on the fast track to success when she was rumored for a deal with Cash Money. During a new interview with Adam22 and No Jumper, the star says that the ink never actually dried and she threw some major shade at Nicki Minaj, her would-be labelmate, in the process.



When she became part of the Young Money team, Chanel West Coast was initially excited to work with Lil Wayne. She still holds him in very high regard. "Wayne is the shit, I love him for life," she said. "He gave me the co-sign. Let's just say there were some complications with him and Birdman, from what I heard, that might have pertained to me." She goes on to say that she was offered a deal with Cash Money but when her lawyer looked over the paperwork, she was advised not to take it. In fact, she was even told that she would go bankrupt if she did. She thinks that her decision to team with Lil Wayne and Young Money might have offended Birdman, leading her to get the short end of the stick.

As for her beef with Nicki Minaj, Chanel says she actually shared management with her and Wayne at one point. "From what I heard, conflicts of interests, they had to stop managing me," she said before elaborating. "I don't know if [Nicki] is jealous but I don't know if she supports other women that much... I was never vocal about that until Cardi [B] went hard and I was like 'fuck it,' if Cardi's gonna go hard and blast her, why shouldn't I blast what I've been through."

Maybe a spot just opened up for Chanel in the rap game. After all, Nicki Minaj did announce her retirement earlier today. If Chanel is smart, she'll try and capitalize on that.