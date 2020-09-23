Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber are currently promoting their new song "Holy", which is set to kick off the rollout to Bieber's new album. JB has been very vocal about this stage in his career, marking it a "new era" and promising that some of the best music he's ever created will finally be released.

While he has the potential to come through on that promise, Chance The Rapper is putting way too much pressure on the 26-year-old artist to deliver, telling him during a recent conversation that he believes it's some of the best music he's ever heard in his life and comparing it to Michael Jackson's Off The Wall.

"I feel like we should talk about how fire your album is," said Chano after confirming that he's working on his own project right now. "I will say, this is no cap at all, I said this to you in Chicago, it's some of the best music I've heard, period. It reminds me of when Michael Jackson made Off The Wall. Everybody's who's listening... I promise you, it's literally groundbreaking music."

The entire exchange is pretty awkward, with Justin reiterating that he's making some of his best music ever, asking Chance if he agrees. You're not really giving him much of a chance to disagree, are you?

The video of their conversation has made its way to social media and, as you would likely anticipate, people are picking apart Chance for daring to make the comparison.

